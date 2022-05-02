Watch: Panic Inside SpiceJet Aircraft Amid Severe Turbulence

SpiceJet expressed regret in the incident of severe turbulence.

Frightening visuals have emerged from inside the SpiceJet aircraft from Mumbai that faced severe air turbulence on Sunday evening during its descent at the Durgapur airport in West Bengal.

Moments of panic caught on camera showed belongings scattered on the floor of the aircraft and oxygen masks down as the plane made its way through the rough patch. Even the cabin baggage fell on the passengers.

At least 17 people, including 14 passengers and three cabin crew members suffered injuries. Some of them have suffered head injuries and received stitches, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. One passenger has complained of a spinal injury.

The passengers were given medical assistance immediately upon arrival in Durgapur, said a SpiceJet spokesperson.

"There were three jerks during the descent. It was more intense than what happens in a car," described a passenger seen with his head bandaged.

"On May 1, SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers," the SpiceJet spokesperson said.

The DGCA said they are deputing teams for regulatory investigation. Director (air safety) HN Mishra will probe the incident. Medical reports of those injured are awaited.