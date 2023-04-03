Watch: Overcrowded Stage Collapses In Chhattisgarh, 2 Congress Leaders Injured

The Congress leaders falling down after the stage collapsed in Bilaspur on Sunday.

Two MLAs of the Congress party were injured on Sunday after a makeshift stage collapsed during a protest in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, according to news agency PTI. The 'torch rally' was organised by the Congress party to protest termination of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership. Some other members of the party were also injured in the incident, the news agency further said. A video shared on Twitter shows the overcrowded stage suddenly collapsing with the placards and banners erected behind coming down.

Watch the video:

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Stage breaks down during torch rally organized by Congress to protest against termination of Rahul Gandhi's membership of Lok Sabha in Bilaspur. (02.04.23) pic.twitter.com/PjnXREl5JN — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

Congress' Chhattisgarh unit chief Mohan Markam was also present at the protect venue at Devkinandan Chowk but did not sustain any injuries, the PTI report further said.

MLAs Shailesh Pandey and Rashmi Singh and some other party leaders suffered minor injuries in the incident, Congress leaders said.

The 'Save Democracy Torch Rally' was taken out from Gandhi Chowk to Devkinandan Chowk where the stage was set up, said Mr Pandey, who represents the Bilaspur assembly constituency.

AICC general secretary and state in-charge Kumari Selja had inaugurated the rally and returned to Raipur, he added.

As the march reached its destination in the evening, a large number of party workers climbed on the dais along with senior leaders when it crashed. Mr Markam, party MLAs, and district unit leaders were present on the stage, the MLA said.

Meanwhile, another legislator Rashmi Singh, her husband Ashish Singh Thakur and some other leaders suffered minor injuries.

Soon after the incident, health personnel reached the spot and administered preliminary treatment to them.