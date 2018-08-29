Watch: Officials Rescue Horse Being Swept Away By Fast Flowing River

The horse was being swept away by the fast flowing Yamuna river

A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Monday rescued a horse that was being swept away from the Yamuna river in Uttarkashi's Syana Chatti in Uttarakhand.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, SDRF officials are seen pulling the horse with two ropes as it was being dragged by the river that was overflowing due to the heavy rains being experienced in the state. The horse is seen being safely pulled to the river bank.

Uttarakhand has been receiving heavy rainfall since August 14 and a "heavy to very heavy rain" alert was issued in Uttarakhand by the regional weather office last week. The district administration had also stepped up monitoring following a flood-like situation in several parts of the hill state.

#WATCH: A team of SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) rescues a horse from river Yamuna in Uttarkashi's Syana Chatti. #Uttarakhand (27.08.2018) pic.twitter.com/I2FAASOLyx - ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2018

In a similar incident in Uttarakhand, a man trying to perform a stunt on a bike was rescued from being swept away in Ramnagar.