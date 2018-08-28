Overflowing River, 'Daring' Biker. It Didn't Go His Way. Watch His Rescue

A video of the incident shows the man trying to perform what appears to be a stunt across gushing water as people cheer and whistle at him.

People present at the scene help pull the man and his bike back to safety.

Uttarakhand: 

A biker had a narrow escape after he fell off his bike while trying to cross a fast flowing river in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar . 

A video of the incident shows the man trying to perform what appears to be a stunt across gushing water as people cheer and whistle at him. Midway through the video clip, the man is seen falling off his bike and getting swayed by the flow for a few metres before he gets back on his feet. 

People present at the scene then help pull the man and his bike back to safety. 

Uttarakhand has been receiving heavy rainfall since August 14 and a  "heavy to very heavy rain" alert was issued in Uttarakhand by the regional weather office last week. The district administration had also stepped up monitoring following a flood-like situation in several parts of the hill state.

