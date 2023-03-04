Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Kerala Waste Plant, Rescue Ops On

The incident happened at the Brahamapuram waste plant in Kochi.

Over 5000 litres of water was sprayed after a massive fire broke out at the Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi, the Southern Naval Command said on Saturday.

@indiannavy joins the firefighting efforts to douse the massive #fire at #Brahmapuram WasteTreatmentPlant along with Govt.of #Kerala.

With its skilled personnel & specialised eqpt. @IN_HQSNC is committed to extending all possible asst. to bring the situation under control. pic.twitter.com/KzeDiPuJdD — PRO Defence Kochi (@DefencePROkochi) March 4, 2023

Following the incident, the rescue operation was started under which over 5000 litres of water were sprayed in active fire zones.

In addition to the defence fire tenders on the ground, aerial firefighting is also being carried out using large Area Aerial Liquid Dispersal Eqpt by naval ALH, the Southern Naval Command said.

Further details are underway in the case.

