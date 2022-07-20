Watch: Officer's Shirtless Yoga At 18,000 Feet In Snow In Ladakh

The video already has over 1.2 lakh views on Twitter.

A video of an Indo-Tibetan Border Police officer practicing 'Surya Namaskar' shirtless at 18,000 feet in Ladakh is going viral on social media.

In the video shared by ANI on Twitter, the border police officer posted at a high altitude can be seen practicing different positions of 'Surya Namaskar' in heavy snow conditions in sub-zero temperature.

#WATCH | An ITBP officer practicing 'Surya Namaskar' at 18,000 feet in Ladakh in snow conditions & sub-zero temperatures



(Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/URB8CIMHQk — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

Many users reshared the video on Twitter, appreciating the display of courage and fitness by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police officer.

