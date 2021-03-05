Watch: India Test-Fires Missile Powered By Advanced Ramjet Technology

DRDO test-fired the solid fuel ducted ramjet (SDFR) missile off the coast of Odisha

A missile with a unique propulsion system was successfully test-fired off the coast of Odisha by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) today. In a statement, the DRDO said it successfully test-fired the missile based on solid fuel ducted ramjet (SFDR) technology from the Integrated Test Range Chandipur.

"All the subsystems, including the booster motor and nozzle-less motor, performed as expected. During the test, many new technologies were proven, including solid fuel based ducted ramjet technology," the DRDO said in the statement.

The SFDR technology gives a big advantage to the defence research body in developing long-range air-to-air missiles.

"At present, such technology is available only with a handful of countries in the world. During the test, air launch scenario was simulated using a booster motor. Subsequently, the nozzle-less booster accelerated it to the required Mach number for ramjet operation," the DRDO said.

"DRDO successfully conducted flight test of Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) Technology today at around 1030 hrs from ITR Chandipur. All the subsystems including the ground booster motor performed as per expectation," the DRDO tweeted.

DRDO successfully conducted flight test of Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) Technology today at around 1030 hrs from ITR Chandipur. All the subsystems including the ground booster motor performed as per expectation. #AtmaNirbharBharat@SpokespersonMoD@adgpi@rajnathsinghpic.twitter.com/japob7kI8t — DRDO (@DRDO_India) March 5, 2021

The performance of the missile was monitored using data captured by electro optical, radar and telemetry instruments at the test range, which confirmed successful demonstration of the mission objectives, the DRDO said.

The launch was monitored by senior scientists of DRDO labs, including Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Research Centre Imarat, and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the scientists at DRDO, Indian Air Force and the industry on the successful flight test of the SFDR missile.