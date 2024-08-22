Watch: Hyderabad YouTuber Throws Money On Street In Viral Video

A YouTuber and Instagrammer tossing cash into the air in the middle of a road has been widely distributed, drawing massive outrage. The video from Hyderabad's Kukatpally area shows the young man standing amid moving traffic. Then he tosses handfuls of notes in the air.

The traffic comes to a standstill as people get off bikes and auto-rickshaws and scramble to collect the money. The rush for the cash caused massive disruption of traffic and posed a serious risk of accidents. In one video he is seen throwing away cash while riding pillion on a two-wheeler.

The stunt, apparently performed to gain traction on social media, has been condemned by many on social media. People have called for strict action against the content creator, who has been identified as Power Harsha alias Mahadev , known online as "its_me_power,".

At the end of the video, the YouTuber expressed his intentions to continue such stunts. He even encouraged viewers to join his Telegram channel, where he promised rewards to those who could accurately guess the amount of money he would throw in future videos.

"All that you need to do is to join my telegram channel. Link is in my bio. Many of you know that I have earned a lot of money. You can earn too. Meet me on Telegram channel," he is heard saying.

The Cyberabad Police are yet to take action about the incident.

While throwing away money is not illegal, the chaos it may cause comes under disturbing of peace.