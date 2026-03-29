Watch: Child Hits Biker With Water Balloon From Moving Car, Delhi Police Takes Action

The Delhi Police have taken action after a video surfaced showing a child throwing water balloons from a moving car on the Bhalaswa Flyover, narrowly missing a biker. The incident, which occurred on March 27, has sparked outrage on social media, with many calling for strict action against the child's parents.

The video, shared by activist Divya Gandotra Tandon, shows the child seated in the backseat of the car, repeatedly throwing water balloons at motorists.

In one instance, a biker lost balance and narrowly avoided crashing into the wall of the flyover. The woman in the front passenger seat was seen laughing, further fueling public anger.

Also read | US Man Catches Nearly 500-Pound Swordfish After 5-Hour Fight, Feeds Entire Town

Watch the video here:

Taking cognizance of a social media complaint, @dtptraffic took swift action on a dangerous incident reported from Bhalaswa Flyover.



A minor in a moving car was throwing water balloons at motorists, causing a rider to lose balance and narrowly escape a serious accident.



The… pic.twitter.com/TkyEP2STOV — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 29, 2026

"This is NOT funny. This is criminal," Tandon wrote as the caption of the post shared on X (formerly Twitter).

"Even more shocking, the woman in the co-passenger seat is seen laughing. This is reckless endangerment. Strict action must be taken before someone actually loses their life."

Online users demanded accountability, with some calling for the arrest of the child's parents.

Also read | "Bodies Moving, Minds Drowning": Startup Founder Reacts To Mental Health Crisis In India

In response, the Delhi Police booked the vehicle's owner under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving and violating traffic laws. "Taking cognizance of a social media complaint, @dtptraffic took swift action on a dangerous incident reported from Bhalaswa Flyover," the police statement read.

"A minor in a moving car was throwing water balloons at motorists, causing a rider to lose balance and narrowly escape a serious accident. The offending vehicle challaned under relevant provisions of the MV Act for dangerous driving & violation of law."