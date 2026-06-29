Watch: Biker Swept Away As Hillside Collapses In Arunachal, Miraculously Survives

A terrifying video from Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Siang district has gone viral, capturing the moment a motorcyclist was swept away after a rain-soaked mountainside suddenly gave way beneath him. The incident occurred on June 28 in Siji, where relentless monsoon rains have left roads dangerously unstable.

The footage, shared on social media by an X user, shows the biker cautiously making his way along a narrow stretch of mud-covered road carved into the hillside. As he inches forward, the ground suddenly collapses, sending a torrent of mud, rocks, and debris crashing downhill. Within seconds, both the rider and his motorcycle are dragged down the slope.

Despite the terrifying fall, the biker survived without suffering major injuries, an escape many on social media have described as nothing short of miraculous.

Watch the video here:

The landslide also blocked the flow of the Siji River, creating a temporary debris barrier that prompted authorities to monitor the area over concerns of possible flooding and further slope instability.

The video has triggered an outpouring of reactions online. "That was insanely lucky. One wrong move and it would've been over. Glad he walked away," one user wrote. Another said, "Absolutely bonkers, also crazy how the slide dammed the full river."

"He didn't just survive the landslide- he rode it. That man has used up all his luck for the next decade. "A lottery ticket is mandatory," remarked a third user.

A fourth user blamed unchecked development in the region, commenting, "Landslides in Arunachal are bound to happen because of random and unplanned deforestation and hill cuttings."

Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed multiple landslides and flash floods this monsoon season as heavy rainfall continues to lash the Northeast. Authorities have repeatedly urged residents and travelers to avoid vulnerable hill roads and remain alert in landslide-prone areas.