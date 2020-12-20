Watch: Amit Shah Pays Tributes To Rabindranath Tagore On Day 2 In Bengal

Shantiniketan:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Visva-Bharati and paid homage to Rabindranath Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan on the university campus.

Mr Shah is scheduled to visit the Upasana Griha (prayer house) and Sangeet Bhavan, where students of the university would render Rabindra Sangeet in a cultural programme, sources said.

Amid tight security, the home minister arrived at Shantiniketan for more than an hour-and-a-half-long visit to the central university.

He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty and members of the faculty.

