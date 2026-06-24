Warehouse Roof Collapses In Kolkata's Taratala, Over 30 Feared Trapped

Locals began the rescue operations immediately.
- Roof of under-construction warehouse collapsed in Kolkata's Taratala area on Wednesday
- Over 30 workers were trapped under debris after the three-floor building's roof fell
- Local residents initiated rescue efforts immediately following the collapse
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Kolkata:
The roof of an under-construction warehouse in Kolkata's Taratala area collapsed on Wednesday, trapping over 30 people under the debris.
Several workers were engaged in construction work at the warehouse when the roof of the three-floor building collapsed. Locals began the rescue operations immediately, while the police, fire services, and rescue teams arrived at the spot soon after being informed.
Six to seven people have been rescued so far as the operation continues.
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