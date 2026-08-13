Nurse, 30, Found Dead At Kolkata Hospital, Toilet Door Broken To Recover Body

The body of a nurse was recovered from Nilratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital (NRS) in Kolkata on Wednesday night. Reports indicate that the body was found in a toilet at the facility. Police had to break down the locked door to retrieve it.

The nurse was identified as 30-year-old Rupali Burman.

The toilet door had remained closed for an extended period, and when there was no response to repeated calls, staff alerted the police. Police forced the door open and recovered the body, which has since been sent for a post-mortem examination. The cause of death remains unclear, and the police are investigating the matter.

Joint CP Crime Kunal Agarwal, speaking about the death of the nurse, said, "The matter came to light around 10:30 at night. She was a nurse in the gynaecology department of the hospital. The post-mortem of the body will be done today. The DD Homicide Department of Kolkata Police has already taken over the investigation. No suicide has been established so far. The forensic team is reaching soon. CCTV footage is also being investigated."

The forensic team will reach the hospital soon for further investigation.

In addition to the police investigation into the mysterious death of the NRS nurse, the health department has also started a separate investigation. An investigation committee has been formed, and the committee has been asked to submit a report to the health department within seven days.

The preliminary investigation suggested that the 30-year-old nurse was on duty on Wednesday night. Her shift began at 8 PM. After reporting for duty at the nursing station of the Gynaecology Department's High Dependency Unit (HDU), she attended to a patient. She then went to the HDU restroom, where her body was later discovered.

There is a CCTV camera positioned outside the restroom. According to sources, the sequence of events was captured on the footage, which the police have already seized.

Police sources state that the nurse entered the restroom at 10:20 PM. When she did not return after some time, her colleagues began calling out to her at 10:27 PM. However, there was no response from inside, causing her colleagues to grow concerned. Eventually, the restroom door was forced open. Upon entering, her colleagues found her lying unconscious on the floor.

She was quickly placed on a trolley and examined, and her colleagues rushed her for medical attention. However, she died before any doctor could attend to her.



