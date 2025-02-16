Advertisement
Wanted In Murder Case, 2 US Deportees Arrested From Amritsar Airport

The accused, Sandeep Singh alias Sunny and Pradeep Singh, were wanted in a murder case registered in 2023, SSP Nanak Singh, said.

Wanted In Murder Case, 2 US Deportees Arrested From Amritsar Airport
US military aircraft carrying 116 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar on Saturday night. (File)
Patiala:

Two youths from Rajpura in Patiala district, who were among 116 individuals deported by the US in a C-17 aircraft that landed at the Amritsar airport on Saturday night, have been arrested in connection with a murder case, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Sandeep Singh alias Sunny and Pradeep Singh, were wanted in a murder case registered in 2023, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Nanak Singh, said while confirming their arrest from the Amritsar airport.

The case against Sandeep and four others was registered in Rajpura in June 2023. During investigation, the name of Pradeep, another accomplice of Sandeep, was added to the FIR.

A team led by the SHO of Rajpura police station was sent to the Amritsar airport on Saturday to arrest the duo.

The US military aircraft carrying 116 illegal Indian immigrants, including 65 from Punjab, landed in Amritsar at 11.35 pm on Saturday.

It was the second batch of Indians to be deported by the Donald Trump administration after February 5 as part of its crackdown on illegal immigrants.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

