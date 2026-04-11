Wanted Gangster Sahil Chauhan Brought Back From Thailand, Arrested

Gangster Sahil Chauhan, wanted in multiple cases in different states, and facing an Interpol Red Notice, was deported from Thailand, CBI officials said on Saturday.

Chauhan was located in Bangkok by the Central Bureau of Investigation using Interpol channels and was brought back to Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday, where the state police took him into custody, they said.

"The CBI, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs, has successfully coordinated the return of wanted fugitive Sahil Chauhan from Thailand on April 10," a statement from the CBI said.

Chauhan was in multiple criminal cases involving murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, and the use of illegal firearms. Haryana Police requested the CBI to issue a red notice against him, it said.

Chauhan operated in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh areas. He was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for firing upon rival gangster Monu Rana in Jagadhari court on January 4, 2017. However, after being released on bail, he fled abroad, they said.

Chauhan, a key member of Bhuppi Rana Gang, was wanted in multiple criminal cases involving murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, and the use of illegal weapons, the officials said.

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