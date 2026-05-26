Haryana TET Exam Dates Out: Check Nature And Standard Of Questions As Per Official Guidelines

HTET 2025 Exam: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) exam dates for the 2025 examination cycle. As per the official announcement, the HTET 2025 exam will be held on June 13 and 14, 2026. The board has advised candidates to read the exam guidelines carefully.

HTET 2025 will determine the eligibility of candidates for recruitment as a teacher at elementary, secondary, and senior secondary levels. The questions in the HTET exam will be multiple choice questions (MCQs). Each question will carry one mark, and there will be no negative marking.

Nature And Standard Of Questions At Various Levels

As per the official guidelines, candidates must prepare keeping in mind the following nature and standard of questions.

Primary Teachers (Classes 1 to 5)

The questions on 'Child Development and Pedagogy' will focus on educational psychology of teaching and learning relevant to the 6 to 11 years age group. Candidates must focus on understanding the characteristics and needs of diverse learners.

The Language (Hindi and English) section will focus on the proficiencies related to the medium of instruction.

The section on Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and Haryana GK will focus on the elements of mental and reasoning ability, and the general knowledge regarding the Haryana state.

The Mathematics and Environmental Studies questions will focus on the concepts, problem solving abilities, and pedagogical understanding of the subject.

For Trained Graduate Teachers (Classes 6 to 8)

Candidates preparing for TGT (Level 2) should focus on the educational psychology of teaching and learning relevant to the 11 to 16 years age group.

The Language section will focus on the proficiencies related to the medium of instruction relevant to the age group of 11 to 16 years.

The Quant and GK section will focus on the elements of mental and reasoning ability, and the general knowledge regarding the Haryana state.

The 'subject-specific' section will focus on the concepts, problem solving abilities, and pedagogical understanding of the subjects.

For Level 3 Post Graduate Teachers

Candidates preparing for PGT (Level 3) should focus on the educational psychology of teaching and learning relevant to the 14 to 17 years age group.

The Language section will focus on the proficiencies related to the medium of instruction relevant to the age group of 14 to 17 years.

The Quant and GK section will focus on the elements of mental and reasoning ability, and the general knowledge regarding the Haryana state.

The 'subject-specific' section will focus on the concepts, problem solving abilities, and pedagogical understanding of the subjects.

Candidates must note that the HTET 2025 questions will be based on the topics of the prescribed book and syllabus by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), as per the official notification.