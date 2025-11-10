Haryana Board Declares HTET 2024 Results, Follow These Steps To Check Score

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) declared the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) exam 2024 results on Monday (November 10). Candidates can now check their results on the board's official website, bseh.org.in.

The chairman of HBSE also congratulates the candidates who passed the exam in a video message uploaded by the board on their official YouTube channel. "Those who did not pass the exam are advised to work hard for the next year's exam," said Professor Pawan Kumar, Chairman.

The Chairman also informed candidates about the delay in results. He said, "Due to the security audit, the results are delayed and a few candidates got more marks while some received fewer marks. Candidates can check results by visiting the official website after filling in the roll number and date of birth," he added.

The HTET was held on July 30 and 31. The Level 3 (PGT) exam was held on July 30 from 3 pm to 5.40 pm, the Level 2 (TGT) exam from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and the Level 1 (PRT) exam was held on July 31 from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam was conducted at 673 exam centres across the state, and nearly 4 lakh candidates appeared.

Steps to check the HTET result 2024

1. First, visit the Haryana Board of School Education website, bseh.org.in.

2. Click on the HTET Result 2024 link on the homepage.

3. A new page will open, where you will need to enter your login details.

4. Click Submit, and your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. View and download the result.

6. Take a printout and preserve it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Haryana Board of School Education for more information and the latest updates.