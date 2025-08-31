Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 Result To Be Released Soon, Details Here

Haryana HTET 2025 Result: The Board of School Education, Haryana, is expected to release the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) result 2025 soon. Once released, candidates can check the HTET result on the official website of the board- bseh.org.in.

While the board has not released any official confirmation, students can expect the result to be declared before the fourth week of September, 2025.

HTET Result 2025 Download: How To Download HTET 2025 Result?

Visit the official website of BSEH- bseh.org.in.

On the homepage, click on "Results".

Under the "All Results" section, click on "HTET 2025 Result".

Enter your roll number or registration number and click on "search result".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

The HTET examination was held on July 30 and 31, 2025. The exam for level 3 Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) was conducted from 3 pm to 5:40 pm on July 30, while the level 2 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) was conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm. Level 1 Primary Teacher exam (PRT) took place from 3 pm to 5:30 pm on July 31.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the board for more details.