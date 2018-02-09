CBI Files Fresh Charges Against Madhya Pradesh Minister In Vyapam Case The charges, filed in the Bhopal Special court, has named then controller of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board - also known as Vyapam - Pankaj Trivedi; then principal system analyst in Vyapam Nitin Mohindra, 72 candidates, two other Vyapam officials and 11 middlemen, including Mr Sharma, they said.

Share EMAIL PRINT Fresh charges were filed against ex-Madhya Pradesh minister Laxmikant Sharma in the Vyapam case (File) New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday filed fresh charges against then Madhya Pradesh minister Laxmikant Sharma, his Officer on Special Duty or OSD and 85 others for alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Grade-II contractual teachers through Vyapam in 2012, officials said.



The charges, filed in the Bhopal Special court, have named then controller of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board - also known as Vyapam - Pankaj Trivedi; then principal system analyst in Vyapam Nitin Mohindra, 72 candidates, two other Vyapam officials and 11 middlemen, including Mr Sharma, they said.



OP Shukla, the OSD of Sharma, then technical and higher education minister in the BJP government in the state, has also been named as an accused in the charges filed, the officials said.



It is alleged that Mr Mohindra and Mr Trivedi helped in inflating the marks of the candidates appearing for the examination for the appointment of Grade-II contractual teachers, the CBI officials said.



The CBI has found that Mr Sharma had appointed Mr Trivedi as Controller of Examination even when he was not in the list of shortlisted candidates for the crucial post, they said.



Mr Trivedi through Mr Mohindra allegedly returned the favour by manipulating the marks of the candidates ensuring their selections in the service, they said.



The agency through forensic examination of the OMR sheets filled by the candidates found that the actual marks of the accused candidates were way below than the marks shown in the results, they said.



The CBI has found the details of altered marksheets from Mr Mohindra's laptop, they said.



