CBI Files Fresh Charges Against Madhya Pradesh Minister In Vyapam Case

The charges, filed in the Bhopal Special court, have named then controller of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board - also known as Vyapam - Pankaj Trivedi; then principal system analyst in Vyapam Nitin Mohindra, 72 candidates, two other Vyapam officials and 11 middlemen, including Mr Sharma, they said.
OP Shukla, the OSD of Sharma, then technical and higher education minister in the BJP government in the state, has also been named as an accused in the charges filed, the officials said.
It is alleged that Mr Mohindra and Mr Trivedi helped in inflating the marks of the candidates appearing for the examination for the appointment of Grade-II contractual teachers, the CBI officials said.
The CBI has found that Mr Sharma had appointed Mr Trivedi as Controller of Examination even when he was not in the list of shortlisted candidates for the crucial post, they said.
Mr Trivedi through Mr Mohindra allegedly returned the favour by manipulating the marks of the candidates ensuring their selections in the service, they said.
The CBI has found the details of altered marksheets from Mr Mohindra's laptop, they said.