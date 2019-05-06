Voting Percentage Today: Phase 5 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout Figures

Voting for Phase 5 elections began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm

Voting for Phase 5 of Lok Sabha Election is underway in seven states to elect representatives on 51 seats. Voting percentage till 1 pm was highest in Bengal. Election voting percentage was lowest in Jammu and Kashmir with 11.4 per cent voting till 1 pm. The states where voting took place are Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir. The voting for Phase 5 elections began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Among the prominent candidates for Phase 5 Lok Sabha elections 2019 are Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, all contesting from Uttar Pradesh. Other key candidates include Union Minister and former Olympian Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Samajwadi Party's Poonam Sinha, who is wife of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, parliamentarian Rajiv Pratap Rudy and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. The Lok Sabha election result will be declared on May 23. Check the LIVE Updates of the Phase 5 Lok Saha Polls 2019 here. A list of constituencies that will be voting today, can be check here.

Phase 5 Voting For Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Voting percentage

35.4 per cent people voted in Uttar Pradesh till 1 pm.

In Bengal, 50.6 per cent people voted till 1 pm.

In Rajasthan, 42.9 per cent people voted till 1 pm. 43.9 per cent people voted in Madhya Pradesh till 1 pm. In Bihar, 32.2 per cent people voted till 1 pm. 11.4 per cent people voted in Jammu and Kashmir till 1 pm. Jharkhand saw voter turnout of 44.3 per cent till 1 pm.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.