Lok Sabha Election 2019 5th Phase: Here Are The Seats Voting In Fifth Phase Of National Election

Election 2019 Phase 5: 957 candidates are contesting for 51 seats in 7 states

Voting for Phase 5 of Lok Sabha Election will take place on May 6, Monday. 656 candidates are contesting in seven states to choose representatives from 51 seats. States which are going to vote in Phase 5 Lok Sabha Elections are Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir. The voting time for Phase 5 elections is from 7 am to 6 pm. Among the prominent candidates for Phase 5 Lok Sabha elections 2019 are Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, all contesting from Uttar Pradesh. Other key candidates include Union Minister and former Olympian Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Samajwadi Party's Poonam Sinha, who is wife of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, and parliamentarian Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

The general election is taking place in seven phases. The polling dates for national election 2019 are: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. For checking your name in the voters' list, click here. To know about the states going for elections in Phase 4 and their constituency-wise breakup, click here. To know details about election schedule and other important facts, click here.

Constituencies to vote in Phase 5 Lok Sabha Polls 2019:

