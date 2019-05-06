Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Live Updates: 51 Seats Vote Today; Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi And Rajnath Singh Among Key Candidates

General Elections 2019: Over 8 crore voters in seven states are eligible to vote today.

Nearly 700 candidates are contesting for the 51 seats spread across seven states in phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections 2019 today. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, his mother and UPA chairperson, Sonia Gandhi, and six union ministers are some of the prominent candidates whose fate will be decided by over 8 crore voters in the seven states.

In Uttar Pradesh - the state that sends the largest numbers of members to Lok Sabha, polling will be held in 14 seats. Twelve seats in Rajasthan, seven seats each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar, four in Jharkhand and two seats in Jammu and Kashmir will also go to polls today.

Of these - Ladakh (Jammu & Kashmir), Satna (Madhya Pradesh), Madhubani (Bihar), Karauli-Dholpur (Rajasthan) and Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh), are some of the constituencies the BJP had narrowly won in 2014 with less than five per cent vote margin.

In the seven Lok Sabha constituencies spread across three districts in West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Congress and Left Front constituent CPI(M) are the main contenders. A 1,16,91,889-strong electorate in the seven seats will decide the fate of 83 candidates in the fray.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress is hopeful about four seats in Dalit-dominated area won by the BJP in 2014. The Congress made significant gains in the four Scheduled Caste-reserved Lok Sabha seats of Bhind, Tikamgarh, Dewas and Ujjain, all held by the BJP, during last year's state elections.

While 149 candidates have been fielded by national parties, 31 are representing state parties, and 252 candidates are contesting independently, Association for Democratic Reforms said.

