Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Live Updates: 51 Seats Vote Today; Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi And Rajnath Singh Among Key Candidates

Lok Sabha Elections: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi and six union ministers are some of the prominent candidates contesting in this phase.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 06, 2019 06:53 IST
General Elections 2019: Over 8 crore voters in seven states are eligible to vote today.

New Delhi: 

Nearly 700 candidates are contesting for the 51 seats spread across seven states in phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections 2019 today. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, his mother and UPA chairperson, Sonia Gandhi, and six union ministers are some of the prominent candidates whose fate will be decided by over 8 crore voters in the seven states.

In Uttar Pradesh - the state that sends the largest numbers of members to Lok Sabha, polling will be held in 14 seats. Twelve seats in Rajasthan, seven seats each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar, four in Jharkhand and two seats in Jammu and Kashmir will also go to polls today.

Of these - Ladakh (Jammu & Kashmir), Satna (Madhya Pradesh), Madhubani (Bihar), Karauli-Dholpur (Rajasthan) and Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh), are some of the constituencies the BJP had narrowly won in 2014 with less than five per cent vote margin.

In the seven Lok Sabha constituencies spread across three districts in West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Congress and Left Front constituent CPI(M) are the main contenders. A 1,16,91,889-strong electorate in the seven seats will decide the fate of 83 candidates in the fray. 

In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress is hopeful about four seats in Dalit-dominated area won by the BJP in 2014. The Congress made significant gains in the four Scheduled Caste-reserved Lok Sabha seats of Bhind, Tikamgarh, Dewas and Ujjain, all held by the BJP,  during last year's state elections.

While 149 candidates have been fielded by national parties, 31 are representing state parties, and 252 candidates are contesting independently, Association for Democratic Reforms said.

Here are the Live Updates on Phase 5 of Lok Sabha Elections:


May 06, 2019
06:42 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi vs Smriti Irani in Amethi


Congress President Rahul Gandhi is seeking a re-election from Amethi, , which he has been representing since 2004. He has been once again challenged by BJP's Smriti Irani in the seat.

Mr Gandhi had defeated Smriti Irani in the 2014 national polls, but his victory margin was substantially reduced from more than three lakhs in 2009 to just over one lakh in 2014.

Recently, Mr Gandhi wrote a letter to his ''Amethi family'' urging the people to vote him back as their MP. The Congress leader has promised to push schemes for the region that were stalled by the BJP.

Ms Irani, however, is confident of her victory in the eastern Uttar Pradesh seat. "People of Amethi want change. They want development and they will vote for (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi," she said.

Rahul Gandhi has been representing Amethi in Parliament since 2004. Before him, it was represented by his mother Sonia Gandhi and father Rajiv Gandhi.e held on May 12 and 19.
May 06, 2019
06:35 (IST)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: With this round, election will be completed in 424 seats

With this round, election will be completed in 424 seats, polling on the remaining 118 seats will be held on May 12 and 19.
May 06, 2019
06:31 (IST)
May 06, 2019
06:30 (IST)
