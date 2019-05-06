Elections 2019-Challenge Congress to Fight In Name Of 'Bofors-Accused' Rajiv Gandhi: PM

PM Modi's "corrupt number 1" remark for Rajiv Gandhi was widely condemned.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been shredded by the opposition for his comment on Rajiv Gandhi, today amplified the argument, challenging the Congress to "fight polls in the name of the Bofors-accused former PM".

The Prime Minister's comment, that Rajiv Gandhi "ended his life as bhrashtachari (corrupt) number one" got a hug and a warning on "karma" from Rahul Gandhi yesterday. The matter snowballed as various other opposition leaders tweeted in protest and Union minister Arun Jaitley defended the Prime Minister.

Speaking at a rally in Jharkhand, PM Modi said: "Two more rounds of elections are left. The election in Delhi is left. I challenge the party, kits leaders, followers and hangers on, to contest the election in the name of that former Prime Minister who had been accused in the Bofors case... for whose honour they have been shedding tears..."

