PM Modi Dares Mamata Banerjee To Arrest Him For Saying 'Jai Shri Ram'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking multiple digs at Mamata Banerjee in Bengal today while campaigning in the slog overs of the national election, accused the Chief Minister of arresting people who chanted "Jai Shri Ram". He dared her to arrest him, days after three people were taken into police custody for allegedly saying the words as her convoy passed by.

"I thought of saying Jai Shri Ram here so that Mamata Banerjee can throw me in jail too. That way, the people of Bengal will be protected from the wrath of the Trinamool regime," the Prime Minister said at a rally in Tamluk, around 170 km from Kolkata.

PM Modi said Mamata Banerjee - referring to her repeatedly as 'speed breaker didi' - was going after those chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' out of frustration.

A video showing Mamata Banerjee fuming at villagers in West Midnapore district for chanting ''Jai Shri Ram'' along the highway on Saturday had been widely shared on social media.

"Didi is so frustrated these days that she doesn't even want to talk about God," said the PM.

"Her dream of becoming Prime Minister has already gone for a toss. Mamata Banerjee won't be able to win even 10 seats in Bengal," he said.

PM Modi's words reflect a simmering political row over Ram Navami rallies taken out by the BJP over the past two years, which have been slammed as violent and divisive by Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress.

He also questioned why the Bengal Chief Minister didn't praise the country when UN designated Mazhoor Azhar as a global terrorist.

"Have you ever heard Mamata Banerjee praising the country even once? Maybe, she is afraid that if she will say anything on Masood Azhar, then her vote bank will be in danger," the prime minister said.

