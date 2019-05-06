Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Amethi, Raebareli, Lucknow Go To Polls In Crucial Phase 5 Of Voting Today

Elections 2019: Phase 5 of voting decides the fate of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi from Amethi, Raebareli

Voting for phase 5 of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections began at 7 am this morning. This phase has 51 parliamentary constituencies going to polls across 7 states. After today's voting ends at 5 pm, the 2019 general elections would see 426 of the total 543 Lok Sabha constituencies complete the polling process. The result for all 543 seats will be declared together on May 23. Today is a crucial day of polling in Uttar Pradesh, where top leaders will see their constituencies decide if they would return as the representatives of the people in parliament. Amethi, which Congress chief Rahul Gandhi represents; Raebareli, which UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi represents in parliament, and Lucknow, which BJP's Rajnath Singh represents, all go to vote today. Whether these senior leaders of the Congress and BJP return to parliament from their current constituencies would only be known on May 23.

Here are the live updates of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from key constituencies in Uttar Pradesh: