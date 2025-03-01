Vlogger Rapes Woman Under False Promise Of Marriage In Bengaluru, Arrested: Cops

A vlogger was arrested in Bengaluru on Saturday for allegedly raping a young woman he met on social media by deceiving her with false promise of marriage, police said.

The accused has been identified as Junaid, a resident of Vazhikadavu, here, they added.

According to the police, Junaid had been sexually exploiting the woman for nearly two years at various hotels in Malappuram and nearby areas.

He also took nude photos of her and used them to threaten her.

Following a complaint from the victim, Malappuram police registered a case and tracked down the accused, who was on his way abroad to evade arrest.

The accused was arrested near Bengaluru Airport by a team led by Malappuram Inspector P Vishnu in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The accused was produced before a local court after completing legal formalities, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)