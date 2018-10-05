S-400 Missile Among Key Deals To Be Signed At PM Modi-Putin Bilateral Meet: LIVE Updates

India-Russia Ties: Vladimir Putin, on a two-day visit to India, will ink a $5 billion deal to procure Moscow's most advanced air defence system, the S-400 Triumf, risking US sanctions.

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 05, 2018 09:26 IST
India-Russia Summit: Vladimir Putin welcomed by PM Narendra Modi at his residence on Thursday

New Delhi: 

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to headline an India-Russia bilateral summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today. Mr Putin, on a two-day visit to India, will ink a $5 billion deal to procure Moscow's most advanced air defence system, the S-400 Triumf, risking US sanctions. Mr Putin arrived Thursday and was greeted by Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj at the airport and welcomed by PM Modi at his residence.

India wants S-400 missile systems from Russia to change the strategic balance in the subcontinent. The long-range missile systems will tighten India's air-defence capabilities along the 4,000-km-long India-China border. The US could impose sanctions using the Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act or CAATSA legislation, which deals primarily with countries having "significant transactions" with Russia, North Korea or Iran.

India is also planning on acquiring 4 Krivak-class frigates from Russia, two of which will be built in India, which will be a $2.5 billion deal.

Mr Putin and PM Modi will discuss key regional and global issues, including US sanctions on import of Iranian crude oil. Along with the S-400 Triumf and Krivak deals, the bilateral summit will have the world leaders sign around 20 agreements.

Here are the LIVE updates on Vladimir Putin, PM Narendra Modi's bilateral summit today:

 


Oct 05, 2018
09:26 (IST)
Russia building its second nuclear power plant in India is on the table too: news agency AFP

President Vladimir Putin was expected Friday to sign a deal in India worth more than $5 billion for the S-400 air defence system, despite US warnings of sanctions against countries buying Russian military hardware, reported news agency AFP.

Putin, who arrived in New Delhi late Thursday, is set to discuss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi further agreements worth some $3 billion for Russian naval ships and military helicopters.

Russia building its second nuclear power plant in India is on the table too, as is the training of Indian astronauts in Russia for New Delhi's first crewed space mission in 2022, reported AFP.
Oct 05, 2018
09:25 (IST)
S-400 Triumf Missile Deal: "Will maintain sovereignty in all earnestness": Nirmala Sitharaman

"India has maintained its sovereignty as regards to its relationship with countries. We shall maintain it in all earnestness," Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said when asked whether the US sanctions will hit India's defence ties with Russia.
Oct 05, 2018
09:10 (IST)
India-Russia Bilateral Summit

Russia is one of only two countries with which India holds annual bilateral summits, the other being Japan.
Oct 05, 2018
08:44 (IST)
India-Russia Bilateral Summit: Third So Far, After Informal Sochi Summit

This is the third meeting between PM Modi and Vladimir Putin this year after the informal meeting in the Russian resort city of Sochi in May and a bilateral on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in South Africa.
Oct 05, 2018
08:43 (IST)
S-400 Missile Deal: "As And When The Government Approves it": Air Force Chief On S-400 Triumf Missile Deal

There have been indications by New Delhi that it will go ahead with the S-400 deal notwithstanding the US sanctions. "As and when the government approves it, delivery (of the missiles) will be in 24 months," Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa has told reporters.
Oct 05, 2018
08:42 (IST)
Vladimir Putin is accompanied by Deputy PM, Foreign Minister

The Russian president is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov.
Oct 05, 2018
08:30 (IST)
Russian Missile Shield A Gamechanger For India?

Oct 05, 2018
08:28 (IST)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who arrived in Delhi on Thursday, will get down to business with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in a bilateral meeting that is expected to end with the signing of a number of big defence deals. One of the highlights of Mr Putin's visit is India's interest in buying the S-400 air defence missile system worth $5 billion, amid threat by the US of tough sanctions.
