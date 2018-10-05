S-400 Missile Among Key Deals To Be Signed At PM Modi-Putin Bilateral Meet: LIVE Updates

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to headline an India-Russia bilateral summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today. Mr Putin, on a two-day visit to India, will ink a $5 billion deal to procure Moscow's most advanced air defence system, the S-400 Triumf, risking US sanctions. Mr Putin arrived Thursday and was greeted by Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj at the airport and welcomed by PM Modi at his residence.
India wants S-400 missile systems from Russia to change the strategic balance in the subcontinent. The long-range missile systems will tighten India's air-defence capabilities along the 4,000-km-long India-China border. The US could impose sanctions using the Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act or CAATSA legislation, which deals primarily with countries having "significant transactions" with Russia, North Korea or Iran.
India is also planning on acquiring 4 Krivak-class frigates from Russia, two of which will be built in India, which will be a $2.5 billion deal.
Mr Putin and PM Modi will discuss key regional and global issues, including US sanctions on import of Iranian crude oil. Along with the S-400 Triumf and Krivak deals, the bilateral summit will have the world leaders sign around 20 agreements.
