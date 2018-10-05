Russian S-400 Triumf Missile System: 10 Things To Know

The Russian S-400 Triumf missile system can hit targets 400 kilometres away (Reuters)

New Delhi: The Russian S-400 Triumf air defence missile system that India is looking to add to its arsenal has an operational range of over 400 km, and is considered one of the deadliest surface-to-air missiles or SAM in the world. Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his two-day India visit, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to sign the deal for India's acquisition of the S-400 missile system.