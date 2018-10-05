Big Ticket Defence Deals Lined Up For PM-Putin Meet Today: 10 Points

PM Narendra Modi greets Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi ahead of bilateral meeting (PTI)

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin, who arrived in Delhi on Thursday, will get down to business with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in a bilateral meeting that is expected to end with the signing of a number of big defence deals. Mr Putin was greeted by foreign minister Sushma Swaraj at the airport yesterday. Later in the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed him with a hug before the two sat down for a private meeting, followed by dinner, at the prime minister's official residence. One of the highlights of Mr Putin's visit is India's interest in buying the S-400 air defence missile system worth $5 billion, amid threat by the US of tough sanctions.