Russia's Vladimir Putin Arrives In India, Focus On S-400 Missile Deal: 10 Points

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in New Delhi on a two-day visit which is likely to focus on the signing of a 5 billion dollar deal for India to procure Moscow's most advanced air defence systems, the S-400 Triumf, despite the risk of US sanctions against countries buying Russian defence equipment. India wants to procure the long-range missile systems to tighten its air defence mechanism, particularly along the nearly 4,000-km-long India-China border. Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also discuss key regional and global issues, including US sanctions on import of Iranian crude oil.
Following are the top 10 developments in this story:
The US administration is required under a domestic law - Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act or CAATSA - to impose sanctions on any country that has "significant transactions" with Iran, North Korea or Russia.
The Act primarily deals with sanctions on Russian interests such as its oil and gas industry, defence and security sector, and financial institutions, in the backdrop of its military intervention in Ukraine and its alleged meddling in the 2016 US Presidential elections.
There have been indications by New Delhi that it will go ahead with the deal notwithstanding the US sanctions.
"India has maintained its sovereignty as regards to its relationship with countries. We shall maintain it in all earnestness," Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told news agency PTI recently when asked whether the US sanctions will hit India's defence ties with Russia.
S-400 is known as Russia's most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system. The S-400 is an upgraded version of the S-300 systems. The missile system, manufactured by Almaz-Antey, has been in service in Russia since 2007.
China was the first foreign buyer to seal a government-to-government deal with Russia in 2014 to procure the lethal missile system and Moscow has already started delivery of an undisclosed number of the S-400 missile systems to Beijing.
Russia has been one of India's key suppliers of arms and ammunition. Sources had earlier said PM Modi and Vladimir Putin would also deliberate on impact of US sanctions on import of crude oil from Iran.
PM Modi and Mr Putin will hold the India-Russia summit on Friday after which agreements will be exchanged and the two leaders will make statements.
PM Modi and Mr Putin are also expected to explore ways to further deepen cooperation between the two countries in a number of sectors including trade, investment, connectivity, energy, space and tourism.
Vlamidir Putin will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind tomorrow.