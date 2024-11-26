'Can't Force Themselves Into Our Home': Cousin Warns Udaipur's Maharana

The simmering feud between rival royal factions spilled over to Tuesday. This time, by way of warning.

Police officers surrounded the 450-year-old City Palace in Udaipur after the unrest on Monday night when Vishvaraj Singh, the new Maharana of Mewar, was blocked from entering by his uncle, Arvind Singh, and his son, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar.

"People in political positions should not misuse their position and power with the government to enter our home," said Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, warning his cousin Vishvaraj Singh, a BJP MLA.

"People cannot force themselves into our home. Legal options are open," he added.

Vishvaraj Singh -- the BJP MLA from Rajsamand from where his wife Mahima Kumari is the sitting MP -- was formally declared the heir to the Mewar dynasty at a traditional coronation ceremony in the historic Chittorgarh fort 12 days after the death of his father Mahendra Singh Mewar. To take up his post, Vishvaraj needed to pray at a family shrine inside the City Palace fort and then to Eklingnath Ji temple to finish the ritual.

City palace and Eklingnathji temple are under the control of Arvind Singh.

However, after violent protests outside the city palace erupted on Monday night, district administration has appointed a receiver for the controversial portion of city palace and now the decision regarding entry will be taken by the administrator.

"I want to clarify that Eklingji Mandir is open for all. Mandir is not for a show of strength. It's open for all. Please go for worship," said Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar.

"We will go by rule of law. We cannot take law in our hands. Let's not vitiate the atmosphere," he added.

The dispute between two factions of this family dates back to the eighties when Vishwaraj and Lakshay Raj's grandfather, the late Maharana Bhagwat Singh handed over all the trusts that administer forts palaces and temples of the royals to his younger son Arvind Singh Mewar.

Since then the family has been divided into two factions and Vishwendra and his late father Mahendra Singh have been kept out of the city palace.