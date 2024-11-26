Behind Udaipur Family Feud, A Will By Maharana That Dates Back To 1984

The royal family clash that erupted at the Udaipur Palace on Monday evening follows a long dispute over the management of palaces and temples by the city royals, who are the descendants of the legendary warrior Maharana Pratap. Palace entry was refused to Vishvraj Singh, the new Maharana of Mewar, by the palace trust which is run by his uncle Shreeji Arvind Singh Mewar and cousin Dr Lakshya Raj Singh. This sparked the clash that left three injured and a massive security arrangement by the district administration.

The Royal Feud

The Udaipur Palace trust issued two notices on Monday morning stating that unauthorised entry into its palaces and trusts won't be allowed. The public notices also gave a glimpse of how the royal properties were managed by members of the family.

Shri Eklingji Trust was formed in 1955 to manage the palaces, temples, and forts of the Mewar family. Bhagwat Singh, the 75th Maharana and grandfather of Vishvraj Singh, had two sons - Mahendra Singh and Arvind Singh. Before his death, he had given the trust's control to his younger son, Arvind Singh, and kept Mahendra Singh, father of Vishvraj Singh, out of it.

When Bhagwat Singh was alive, Mahendra Singh even filed court cases against his own father, the notice read. This led to Bhagwat Singh "banning" (or excluding) his eldest son from the family in his last will dated May 15, 1984, and appointing his younger son as its executor. Arvind Singh became the trust's chairman after his father's death in November that year.

After the eldest son, Mahendra Singh's death this year, his son Vishraj Singh, BJP MLA from Rajasmand, was anointed the 77th Maharana of Mewar at a traditional coronation ceremony in the historic Chittorgarh Fort - involving centuries-old traditions like raj-tilak being done by blood.

The palace trust's notice, however, pointed out Vishvraj Singh is neither a trustee nor does he hold any legal title in the trust.

What Happened On Monday

After his symbolic coronation, Vishvraj Singh decided to seek the blessings of his family deity. He wanted to visit the Dhuni Mata temple in the palace complex and the Ekling Shiv Temple about 50 km from Udaipur, both managed by the trust run by his uncle.

The palace, however, shut its gates on the day Mr Singh was to visit the temple. The notice refusing unauthorised entry to the properties was published in newspapers on Monday morning and when Vishvraj Singh reached the palace gates, he was turned away. This angered his supporters, who tried breaking down the barricades erected by the administration. Visuals showed stones landing from both sides as cops tried to control the mob.

The notice said that Vishvraj Singh was trying to commit "criminal trespass" in the palace with a rally to fulfil their personal interests. Mr Singh, it said, has a malicious intent and wants to disrupt peace. But the new Maharana asserted that property disputes should be kept away from royal traditions and that he just wanted a darshan of the deity.

The state government has passed an order appointing a receiver who will take possession of the route leading to the Dhooni Mata temple. Vishwaraj Singh is now hopeful that the administration, through this order, will get the temple gates opened for him.