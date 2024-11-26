Udaipur Tense Over Royal Family Clash, Maharana's Supporters To Return Again

The situation remains tense outside the Udaipur Palace, where a royal family feud led to clashes last night after BJP MLA Vishvraj Singh Mewar and his supporters were refused entry.

Mr Singh, the BJP MLA from Rajsamand who has been anointed the 77th Maharana of Mewar, had gone to offer prayers at the Dhuni Mata temple inside the palace, managed by a trust that is run by his cousin Dr Lakshay Raj Singh and uncle Shreeji Arvind Singh Mewar.

Stone-pelting was reported from both sides as Vishvraj Singh - who is embroiled in a legal dispute with his uncle over the management of palaces and forts - was denied entry into the palace. At least three people were injured in the clashes.

Vishvraj Singh, who reportedly stood with his supporters for hours, left late at night after requests from the district administration. He told his supporters that the administration would take action in the morning and they assured him of darshan. Calling for a peaceful protest, the titular Maharana also appealed to his supporters not to take the law into their own hands.

His supporters are set to gather again in the morning.

"The law-and-order situation is well under control. Talks were going on with palace representatives as well as the society representatives. We have agreed on certain issues while talks are going on for certain others," said District Collector Arvind Kumar Poswal.

The palace area wore a deserted a look this morning, showed visuals from Udaipur, as police barricades dotted the streets adjacent to the palace. The road connecting the Janana Mahal and the Dhuni Mata temple has been sealed by the authorities.

What Led To The Clash

Vishvraj Singh was anointed as the 77th Maharana of Mewar at a traditional coronation ceremony in the historic Chittorgarh Fort after the death of his father Mahendra Singh Mewar. He had gone to offer prayers at the temple of his family deity, Dhuni Mata, inside the palace and the Ekling Shiv temple after the symbolic coronation.

Since both temples are managed by the Shree Eklingji Trust, run by Arvind Singh Mewar, the administration had requested the Trust to allow a few erstwhile nobles inside the palace for darshan. They had also erected barricades, sensing that the situation could turn violent.

After Vishvraj Singh was denied entry, his supporters got angry and tried to break the barricades and gate close to the gates. Stones were thrown from both sides as the situation escalated.

The Maharana called the incident "unfortunate" and told reporters that dispute over properties should not hinder traditions.