Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2025: Honouring The Unyielding Spirit Of A Rajput Legend

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. India observes the 485th birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap on May 29. He is renowned for his resistance against Mughal emperor Akbar. Maharana Pratap symbolizes self-respect, patriotism, and resilience.

On May 29, 2025, India commemorates the 485th birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap, the legendary Rajput ruler of Mewar. Born on May 9, 1540, in Kumbhalgarh, Rajasthan, Maharana Pratap is celebrated for his unwavering resistance against Mughal emperor Akbar, notably in the Battle of Haldighati in 1576.

While his birth date is May 9 in the Julian calendar, Maharana Pratap Jayanti is traditionally observed according to the Hindu lunar calendar on Jyeshtha Shukla Tritiya, which falls on May 29 this year. The Tritiya Tithi begins at 1:54 AM and ends at 11:18 PM on this day.

Across Rajasthan and other parts of India, the day is marked by prayers, processions, and cultural events celebrating Maharana Pratap's courage and dedication to his kingdom. Social media platforms are abuzz with tributes, quotes, and images honouring his enduring legacy.

His life continues to inspire generations, symbolising the spirit of self-respect, patriotism, and resilience.

Born in the Heart of Rajasthan

Maharana Pratap was born on May 9, 1540 (Jyeshtha Shukla Tritiya 1597 Vikram Samvat), at the historic Kumbhalgarh Fort in present-day Rajsamand district of Rajasthan. Belonging to the illustrious Sisodia dynasty of Mewar, he was the son of Rana Uday Singh II, the founder of Udaipur. His early years were marked by hardship and adversity, yet Maharana Pratap remained unwavering in his commitment to self-respect and the defence of his homeland.

Unyielding Spirit Against the Mughals

After ascending the throne of Mewar, Maharana Pratap famously refused to acknowledge the authority of Mughal emperor Akbar. A staunch defender of independence, he spent much of his reign in the Aravalli Hills, leading guerrilla warfare to resist Mughal dominance. Despite ruling over Udaipur, Chittor, and nearby regions, he chose struggle over submission, becoming a lasting symbol of Rajput bravery and resilience.