Kerala Woman's Death Reveals Chilling Tale Of Humiliation, Toxic Torture

The husband of a 25-year-old woman, who was found dead at her home in Kerala's Malappuram last week, has been arrested after the woman's family alleged that he tortured her physically and mentally. Police have registered a case under charges of abetment to suicide and cruelty against women by their husbands or their relatives.

The victim, Vishnuja, married Prabhin in May 2023. It was an arranged marriage. A male nurse, Prabhin allegedly humiliated Vishnuja regularly. He would tell her she was not beautiful and insult her for not getting a job, her family has alleged. They also accused him of beating her up.

"Didn't Know He Beat My Child"

Vishnuja's father Vasudevan told the media, "He used to tell her she looked too thin. He would not let her ride on his bike, claiming she was unattractive. Right after the wedding, he told her to get a job and that she could not expect to live off his salary. She took a few exams, but she could not get a job. She tried very hard, but she couldn't," he said. The heartbroken father said Vishnuja did not tell them about the harassment and they have only found out about it from her friends after her death.

"When we faced problems, she supported us. But she never allowed us to intervene in her marital issues. She refused to reveal any details about what she was going through. When we wanted to help her, she insisted she would change him. I have only come to know now that he beat my child. We are hearing he had affairs with other women too," Vasudevan said.

He alleged that he suspects Vishnuja was murdered. "I believe he (Prabhin) killed and hanged her." The woman's family has also alleged that Prabhin's family backed his harassment of their daughter.

"Her WhatsApp Connected To His Phone"

In the aftermath of Vishnuja's tragic death, her friends have come forward with chilling accounts of what she was going through. According to a report in Manorama online, a friend of hers has said Prabhin tortured Vishnuja physically and mentally. "When she couldn't take it anymore, she started sharing everything with me. I told her to return home," the friend said.

Vishnuja's friend accused Prabhin of tracking her chats to see if she shared her ordeal with her friends or family. "Her WhatsApp number was linked to his phone. She never spoke to us freely on WhatsApp. We would talk on Telegram so that he did not know."