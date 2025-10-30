Visakhapatnam-Bound Air India Flight Cancelled Due To Technical Snag

A Visakhapatnam-bound Air India flight was cancelled at the Gannavaram Airport near Vijayawada on Thursday due to a technical snag, an official said.

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Atchennaidu and senior YSRCP leader B Satyanarayana were among the passengers of the flight who had to cancel their journey.

"While taxiing, they found some engine problem, so they came back to the bay and cancelled the flight," Vijayawada airport director Lakshmikanth Reddy told PTI.

According to Reddy, the aircraft suffered the technical snag around 8:30 pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, an Air India spokesperson said the technical issue was identified prior to departure.

"In the interest of safety, our Vijayawada–Visakhapatnam flight returned to the ramp after the pilot identified a technical issue prior to departure. The flight was subsequently cancelled," the spokesperson told PTI.

Further, passengers were offered hotel accommodation and options such as full refund or complimentary rescheduling of their flight.

"We regret the inconvenience caused and reiterate that safety remains paramount on all aspects of our operations," the spokesperson added.

