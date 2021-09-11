Virology Centre Team Collects Samples In Kerala To Find Nipah Source

The team From National Institute Of Virology, Pune, arrived in Kerala yesterday. File

A team of health officials from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune today collected samples from fruit-eating bats to find the source of the Nipah virus in Kozhikode, informed the public relations department of the state government.

The NIV team arrived yesterday.

There has been widespread panic caused by the emergence of cases testing positive for the viral infection.

Earlier, on September 8, Kerala Health Minister Veena George had informed that a total of 68 people are in isolation for the Nipah virus in Government Medical College, Kozhikode.

Nipah virus is a zoonotic virus but it can also be transmitted from person to person and through contaminated food.

Earlier, on September 5, the central government had rushed a medical team to the Kozhikode district of Kerala as the state reported the first death due to the Nipah virus.