Viral Video: Railway Cop Saves Elderly Woman, Son Who Slipped While Boarding Train In West Bengal

Picture shows woman and her son are seen slipping on the platform and falling down.

The alertness of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer saved the life of an elderly woman and her son at the Bankura railway station in West Bengal. The video of the hair-raising incident was posted by the Railways Ministry on Twitter on Monday and has gone viral. In its tweet, the ministry also praised the RPF staffer.

As the video begins, a train is seen departing from the railway station and people running to catch it. The woman RPF officer spots the elderly woman and her son, who are also trying to board the moving train. Sensing danger, she immediately starts running to reach the duo in time.

Seconds later, the woman and her son are seen slipping on the platform and falling down. But before any mishap, the RPF officer reaches the spot and rescues them. Other people are also seen rushing towards them. The incident was captured by the CCTV installed on the station.

The train, meanwhile, speeds up and departs for its onward journey.

"Service & Seva Bhav! The alertness & swift action taken by RPF staff at Bankura Station, West Bengal saved the lives of an elderly woman & her son who slipped while boarding the moving train. Passengers are requested not to board or alight a moving train," the railways ministry said in its tweet.

The video has been watched more than 28,000 times since being shared on Twitter. It has hundreds of likes and retweets. Users made suggestions to the Indian Railways to install automatic doors to avoid such incidents, while others appreciated the bravery of the RPF officer.

"Whole Indian Railways must adopt Automatic doors like metro which can save lives....Full AC trains with no loose doors and open windows are the solution.....OPEN DOOR AND NON-AC TRAINS are outdated, slow and unreliable," a user suggested.

"Wow ! The Lady police had a good presence of mind. she premeditated the event n was swift in her action. Grt job officer," another Twitter user said.