Viral Video: Korean Students Groove To Madhuri Dixit's 'Ghaghra'

K-pop has grown in popularity in India over the last few years.

We all love Korean dramas and Korean pop, or K-pop as it is popularly referred to. Now, it looks like Koreans have a strong liking for Bollywood as well.

A video showing Korean students dancing to Madhuri Dixit's song 'Ghaghra' has gone viral on social media.

Korean Student Dance on Madhuri Dixit Song pic.twitter.com/V4iJFn9SzK — Geetu (@Geetu76657160) July 28, 2022

In the video, a group of Korean students, all decked up in traditional Indian outfits, can be seen grooving to the tunes of the hit Bollywood song 'Ghaghra'. The song is a well known number featuring actress Madhuri Dixit and Ranbir Kapoor from the 2013 film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.