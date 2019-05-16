Curfew In Jammu Town After Man Is Shot Dead Allegedly By Cow Vigilantes

Police used batons and teargas to disperse the mob. (Representational image)

Curfew was Thursday imposed in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah Valley following violent protests triggered by the killing of a person in a firing incident, police said.

While officials were trying to ascertain the reason behind the firing incident, relatives of the man Nayeem alleged he was a victim of cow vigilantism, police said.

However, the other side involved in the incident said they opened fire after they found the two men roaming under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday night, police said.

Soon after the incident, family of the deceased attacked the Bhaderwah police station, damaged five vehicles and set afire a three wheeler, they said.

Police used batons and teargas to disperse the mob.

"One person with the name of Nayeem was coming from Chatergala side. When he reached a spot near Nalti area, he was killed and another person received splinter injuries (in firing)", IGP Jammu Zone, M K Sinha told PTI.

"The situation is tense but under control. Curfew has been imposed in the town", IGP said.

Police have detained seven persons in connection with the case, they said.

Internet services have been blocked in the district.

Bhaderwah is a communally sensitive district.

