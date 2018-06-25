Villagers Thrash Couple In Assam Over "Affair", Woman's Head Shaved The villagers alleged that both of them were married and were cheating on their spouses. They called it an "illicit relationship" and started hitting them

Days after a mob in Assam thrashed two men to death , a couple was beaten up by villagers and the woman's head tonsured for having an affair in the state's Nagaon district, police said. Eight persons have been arrested so far and investigations are underway.The critically injured couple, their clothes soaked in blood, was taken to the Bhogeswari Phukanani Civil Hospital by the cops this morning.Last night, as soon as the man from the neighbouring Tubuki village came to see the woman at her home in Jhumurmur village, villagers, including women, gathered outside. They alleged that both of them were married and were cheating on their spouses. They called it an "illicit relationship" and started hitting them, an officer said.The man tried to get away but he was caught by the villagers, tied up and beaten up some more. Then both of them were thrashed by the villagers, he added."The woman's head was shaved by the women who were part of the mob. Their clothes were torn and they were tortured through the night. The villagers informed the police only in the morning," the officer said."We rushed to the spot and the villagers handed them over. They were badly injured and taken to the hospital," Nagaon district Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ripul Das said.It is the third major incident in Assam this month when locals took law into their hands and beaten up people, an officer said. Earlier this month, two friends, Nilotpal Das and Abhijit Nath, who had gone to the Kangthilangso waterfalls in Karbi Anglong, were beaten to death by villager who suspected them of being 'Sopadhora' (child kidnappers).Last week, a mob had attacked a couple while they were going on a motorcycle in Pukhurpur village in Goalpara district, claiming they were unmarried and it was "improper" of them to move around together.