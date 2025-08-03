2 Assam Teens Hit With Sticks, Punched By Mob Over Theft Suspicion. Video Viral

Two teens were brutally assaulted by a group of people over suspicion of theft in Assam's Golaghat district.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The two teens have been identified as Sayan Saikia, 15, and Kantu Sahani, 17, the police said.

The mob was led by three brothers who live in the area, sources said. The police have filed a case and are looking for the accused.

Both the injured teens were taken to hospital, where they are being treated.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the assault on the teens. He assured strict action against those involved in the attack.

"We will definitely do a thorough investigation, and the culprits will be punished," Mr Sarma stated.

MLA Biswajit Phukan also condemned the assault, noting deep concerns about the lawlessness of the act.

"I strongly condemned the incident that took place at Gelabil. The administration and law will definitely give appropriate punishment to the culprits," Mr Phukan said.