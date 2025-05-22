Armed Mob Kills Royal Bengal Tiger In Assam, Skin, Teeth Removed

A Royal Bengal Tiger, which had been causing panic in the area for weeks, was killed by a mob in Assam's Golaghat district and parts of the carcass, including the skin, ears, teeth, and legs, were removed.

The adult, male tiger, which was found hiding in a paddy field in Dusutimukh under the Bokakhat subdivision, was surrounded by a mob of villagers armed with sticks and sharp weapons and killed on Wednesday. A case has been registered by the forest department.

Villagers claimed the tiger had killed livestock in the area and posed a threat to them as well.

"We were living in fear for weeks, but the forest department took no serious steps. This tragedy could have been prevented," said a villager.

Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia condemned the killing and termed the incident "unfortunate and regrettable"

He also called for government intervention and emphasised the need for better preparedness in handling wildlife-related emergencies.

Forest department officials later recovered the carcass in the presence of a magistrate.

"We have registered a case and the police are identifying and tracing the people who were part of the mob," said an official.