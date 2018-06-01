Villagers Kill Dog After It Attacks Woman, 6-Year-old In UP Around 22 villages in Khairabad block of the district were affected by attacks by feral dogs.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The attacks by stray dogs has claimed 14 lives since November 2017. (File photo) Sitapur: In continuing incidents of attacks by stray dogs here, a canine mauled a woman and a six-year-old boy in Fatehpur village following which it was killed by locals, officials said today. The villagers promptly rescued them and killed the stray, they added.



Yesterday, the dog attacked Usha, 45, when she was in her house under Kotwali Police Station area and then entered a nearby residence where it attacked Akash, 6.



Nodal Officer, Veterinary Services, Aditya Kumar said the dog's carcass was sent for postmortem and further examination. The two injured were admitted to district hospital for treatment, Mr Kumar said.



Around 22 villages in Khairabad block of the district were affected by attacks by feral dogs. The attacks has claimed 14 lives since November 2017 and left over a dozen injured in the district. The district administration had advised residents against allowing children to venture out alone to mango orchards, since it is where most of the attacks took place.



In May, an eight-year-old girl died after being mauled by a pack of dogs in the same district, taking the toll to 14 in such fatal attacks by feral hounds in the last six months, police said.



The victim, Sonam, had gone to the fields with her father and cousins to attend nature's call when a pack of stray dogs attacked her. She was bitten on her neck and thighs by the dogs before she was rescued by her father.





In continuing incidents of attacks by stray dogs here, a canine mauled a woman and a six-year-old boy in Fatehpur village following which it was killed by locals, officials said today. The villagers promptly rescued them and killed the stray, they added.Yesterday, the dog attacked Usha, 45, when she was in her house under Kotwali Police Station area and then entered a nearby residence where it attacked Akash, 6.Nodal Officer, Veterinary Services, Aditya Kumar said the dog's carcass was sent for postmortem and further examination. The two injured were admitted to district hospital for treatment, Mr Kumar said.Around 22 villages in Khairabad block of the district were affected by attacks by feral dogs. The attacks has claimed 14 lives since November 2017 and left over a dozen injured in the district. The district administration had advised residents against allowing children to venture out alone to mango orchards, since it is where most of the attacks took place. In May, an eight-year-old girl died after being mauled by a pack of dogs in the same district, taking the toll to 14 in such fatal attacks by feral hounds in the last six months, police said.The victim, Sonam, had gone to the fields with her father and cousins to attend nature's call when a pack of stray dogs attacked her. She was bitten on her neck and thighs by the dogs before she was rescued by her father. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter