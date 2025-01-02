7-Year-Old Girl Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Rajasthan's Alwar

A seven-year-old girl was mauled to death by stray dogs at a field in Rajasthan's Alwar on Thursday.

The girl, identified as Ikraana, had gone to the field with five other children and her grandfather. The grandfather left for the market after instructing the children to stay back at the field. In the evening, when the children were returning home, a pack of 6-7 stray dogs attacked them.

All the dogs targeted Ikraana, leaving her severely injured and covered in blood. Farmers working nearby heard Ikraana's loud cries and rushed to rescue her. They placed her in a tractor trolley and took her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The stray dogs ran after the tractor trolley for a long distance even as the injured girl was being rushed for treatment, said an official.

Ikraana had already succumbed to the wounds shortly after admission, the official added.

Villagers claim the stray dogs who were responsible for Ikraana's death have previously attacked many animals and are known to be extremely aggressive. They also said that the Nagar Parishad has made repeated complaints to the authorities but no action has been taken to catch the dogs till now.

The incident has sparked anger and fear among the villagers, with many calling for urgent action against the dogs.