Vijay's Cycle Campaign Draws Eyeballs In Tamil Nadu, Critics Say "Stunt"

Tamil Nadu's senior politicians continuing their campaign in traditional style with public meetings, roadshows, and morning walks, Vijay, a political newcomer, has surprised many by turning to cycling, making it a major talking point in the state.

During a campaign in Karaikudi, Vijay took a surprise bicycle ride to attract voters. The ride, however, turned chaotic as supporters crowded around him, nearly causing him to lose balance before his security intervened. A similar, more controlled cycling appearance was later seen in Kanniyakumari.

Cycling, however, is not entirely new for Vijay. Back in the 2021 elections, he famously arrived on a bicycle to cast his vote, drawing widespread attention. His red-and-black bicycle also sparked political debate at the time, with speculation on whether it symbolised support for Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or opposition to rising fuel prices under the NDA government. Vijay's team later dismissed these claims, stating it was merely a casual ride with no political intent.

Historically, symbolic associations have played a key role in Tamil Nadu politics.

MG Ramachandran, for instance, was closely linked with rickshaw pullers. His film "Rickshawkaran" and his advocacy for their rights earned him strong support from that community.

Similarly, the 'cycle' symbol has political significance. It was the election symbol of GK Moopanar's Tamil Maanila Congress, gaining prominence in the 1990s. Beyond Tamil Nadu, the bicycle has been a powerful political symbol nationally as well.

Leaders like Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu and Rahul Gandhi, have all used cycle yatras to mobilise public support on key issues.

Now, Vijay appears to be invoking this symbolism in his own campaign. According to TVK leaders, his cycling is aimed at connecting with supporters in a simple, relatable way.

However, critics remain unconvinced. BJP leaders argue that such gestures alone cannot build political credibility. Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran remarked that stunts like cycling cannot replicate the mass appeal of icons like MG Ramachandran or J Jayalalithaa, emphasising the need for ideology, organizational strength, and emotional connect.

Logistical challenges, meanwhile, continue to dog Vijay's campaign. With elections just days away, he has covered only five districts so far and is scheduled to campaign next in Tiruppur on April 14.