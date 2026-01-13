Rahul Gandhi's Post For Vijay's Jana Nayagan Sparks Congress Strategy Buzz

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's strong support for actor Vijay over the controversy surrounding his film Jana Nayagan has added a new twist to politics in Tamil Nadu. His post has not only backed Vijay at a sensitive time, but has also strengthened speculation that the Congress may be open to exploring a political understanding with Vijay's party, TVK, even as it remains closely linked with the DMK.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, said that the attempt to delay Jana Nayagan through the Central Board of Film Certification was an attack on Tamil culture. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be able to silence the voice of the Tamil people. This fits into his larger political argument that key national institutions are under pressure from the BJP and RSS. The timing of the tweet was also important. It came on a day when he was in Gudalur in Niligiris for Pongal celebrations, marking his first public programme after returning from Vietnam. The message carried both political weight and cultural symbolism.

The Jana Nayagan issue itself has become larger than a film controversy. The movie has faced certification hurdles, legal scrutiny and delayed clearance after objections and disputes linked to its content. The matter has seen arguments in court and back-and-forth between the makers and authorities, turning it into a political flashpoint. Earlier, Congress leaders had spoken in support of the filmmakers, saying creative freedom should not be curbed. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin too had backed the principle that films should not be unfairly targeted and had voiced concern about what he described as political pressure affecting artistic space. This broader context made Rahul Gandhi's intervention even more politically loaded.

Inside the Congress, the post has now led to fresh discussion on strategy in Tamil Nadu. A section of leaders believes the party should seriously consider building a relationship with TVK. They think Vijay's popularity, especially among young people and first-time voters, could give the Congress a new political advantage. Early feedback within the party suggests that campaigns led by both Vijay and Rahul Gandhi might connect strongly with people on the ground and could change the mood in the state.

However, not everyone in the Congress agrees with this view. Many senior leaders feel the party should stand by its long-term alliance with the DMK. They say the partnership has brought stability, relevance and political benefit over many years. According to them, experimenting with a new formation, however exciting it may appear, also brings risk. They argue that instead of moving away, the Congress should use the current situation to negotiate better space and a stronger role within the existing alliance.

The Congress and the DMK have shared a long and sometimes complicated relationship, but it has mostly remained steady. At the same time, Tamil Nadu politics has been changing since the passing of J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. This has created space for new political forces. Vijay is seen as a potential new player who can influence voters through both star power and political messaging. His growing assertiveness has made him an unpredictable but important figure to watch.

The Congress is expected to conduct a detailed survey in the coming weeks to understand public opinion, alliance preferences and ground realities. The results are likely to guide the party's final stand. Only then will it become clear whether Rahul Gandhi's tweet was simply support for a popular actor facing political and legal pressure or the first signal of a serious rethink in the Congress strategy in Tamil Nadu.