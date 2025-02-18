Vidisha Farmer Collapses As Officials Destroy His Standing Crop

A farmer in Sironj tehsil of Vidisha district, Madhya Pradesh, collapsed in shock after the local administration ran a tractor over his standing crop. The action destroyed nearly 30 bighas of crops, leaving the farmer, Moolchand, unconscious, while his wife pleaded with officials to stop. Her cries went unheard.

The incident occurred in the Ketan Dam area, where officials justified the action claiming the land was encroached upon and that the leases were cancelled two years ago.

Tehsildar (local revenue official) Vikas Agarwal said, "This was government land, and it was necessary to free it from encroachment. We have taken action as per the rules."

Moolchand, however, insisted that he had deposited the fine for the land in October and has a receipt as proof. Despite this, the administration proceeded with the demolition.

Speaking of the traumatic day, Moolchand said, "When I saw the tractor running over my hard-earned crop, I could not bear it. I had a heart attack and fainted. When I regained consciousness, my crop had been destroyed."

The incident has sparked widespread anger among farmers and turned into a political flashpoint.

Images of the distraught farmer and his grieving wife have fuelled criticism against the administration, with opposition leaders calling for accountability.

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath strongly condemned the move, comparing it to British-era atrocities against farmers.

"Atrocities that were not committed against farmers even during the British era are happening under the BJP rule," said Kamal Nath.