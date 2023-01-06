On Camera, Woman Dragged By Hair, Thrown Out Of Temple In Bengaluru

Man seen dragging the woman away at Bengaluru temple.

A woman who claimed to be Lord Venkateshwara's wife and insisted on sitting next to the Lord's statue was thrashed, pulled by her hair and dragged out of a Bengaluru temple, showed a video.

The incident is from December 21 but has come to light now after the woman filed a complaint with Amruthahalli Police Station.

A man is seen in the video pulling the woman by her hair across the temple floor. As she resists, the man lunges for her dupatta and continues to push her out the temple door. The woman resists. At this point, he starts slapping her and then reaches out for a rod to thrash her. The woman is shielded by another person, showed the video.

A case has been filed against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Reports say the woman insisted on sitting next to Lord Venkateshwara's statue in the temple but was not allowed to do so by the temple priest. She allegedly spat on the priest, say reports.

Soon after the temple staff got involved and the woman was thrashed and thrown out of the temple.

Locals claim that the woman is mentally challenged.