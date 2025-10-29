Bangladeshi Man Chants Religious Slogans At Bengaluru Temple, Attacks Idols

A Bangladeshi national, who was allegedly illegally residing in Bengaluru, was arrested for trying to raise religious slogans inside a temple, triggering tension in the area.

According to police and a local resident, the incident took place on Tuesday morning when the man, identified as Kabir Mondal, entered the Venugopal Temple in Devarabeesanahalli, near Marathahalli, shouting "Allah Hu Akbar".

Mondal also reportedly tried to attack the idols at the temple entrance with his footwear, the police said.

"He barged into the temple, shouting 'Allah Hu Akbar' and tried to attack the idols with his footwear. He also threatened to destroy the temple," one of the local residents said.

As a crowd took note of the alleged illegal migrant's actions, they tied him to a pole till the police arrived. They also demanded strict action from both the Centre and the state against the accused.

Police officials said a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Mondal, who was subsequently arrested. A separate case has also been filed against those who assaulted him before the police team reached the spot, the officers added.

Efforts are underway to ascertain the man's nationality and immigration status, besides the motive behind his act, the police said.